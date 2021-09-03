Pipe leak at Ford plant discovered to be cause of fumes in Flat Rock, Wayne and Monroe counties.

A picture shows on Feb. 18, 2019, the logo of US auto-maker Ford on a car in Blanquefort, southwestern France. (Credit: GEORGES GOBET/AFP via Getty Images)

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WLNS) – Last night, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a State of Emergency declaration for the city of Flat Rock and Wayne and Monroe Counties.

An “unknown odor” was detected in the sewers, Whitmer said.

The odor was confirmed to be from a pipe leak at a Ford Flat Rock plant, reports Detroit News reporter Jordyn Grzelewski.

“Wednesday afternoon, we discovered what originally looked to be a relatively small leak in a pipe that carries gasoline used to fuel vehicles built at the plant,” said Ford Vice President for Sustainability, Environment and Safety Engineering Bob Holycross in a statement.

Ford later determined that the leak was larger than they had believed.

The plant will be isolating wastewater from the plant to prevent it from entering the city’s water system.