Pistons get the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft

FILE – In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey gestures during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. Two people familiar with the situation say the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a five-year contract with coach Dwane […]

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Going into tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery the Detroit Pistons had a 14 percent chance of winning the top pick in July’s draft and now it’s official, they will be picking No. 1 overall come July 29th at the Barclays Center in New York.

TFW YOU GET THE NUMBER ONE PICK#DETROITUP pic.twitter.com/0CNA0J2bxR — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) June 23, 2021

It’s been a long time coming for the Pistons who haven’t had the luxury of picking No. 1 overall since 1970 when the organization selected Bob Lanier from St. Bonaventure.

Hall of Famer Ben Wallace represented the Pistons in the NBA Draft Lottery, which aired live on ESPN starting at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and immediately following the announcement he was asked to give his thoughts on what this pick will do for the Pistons as soon as this upcoming season.

“It’s going to mean a lot,” said Wallace. “It’s going to mean a lot for this team even though I think this team is headed in the right direction. We’ve got a group of young guys who come out and play hard on both ends of the floor. It’s one of those teams where you know guys come out and make plays with their energy, and their effort, and to add the No. 1 pick to that caliber of a team — the sky should be limit for this team.”

The top prospects the Pistons will have the opportunity to choose from will be Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, USC’s Evan Mobley, and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs just to name a few. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Cunningham will only visit one team prior to the NBA Draft on July 29 and that team will now be the Detroit Pistons.

Sources: The plan for presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will be to visit only one team prior to the NBA Draft on July 29: The Detroit Pistons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2021

This is a much needed boost for the organization’s rebuild after the Pistons finished with the worst record (20-52) in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 season, missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season in a row.