LIVINGSTON CO, Mich. (WLNS) – A Livingston County sheriff’s deputy was able to end a potentially dangerous situation using some fancy driving.



The sheriff’s office says the driver of a car with stolen plates refused to stop for deputies, leading to a 100-mile-per-hour chase on westbound I-96 near M-59.

Fowlerville Police put stop sticks on the highway. To avoid them, the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes while still traveling west.

The sheriff’s deputy used a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to bring the chase to a halt and arrest the 34-year-old man from Detroit.