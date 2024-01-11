LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When Pixie Candyfingers’ owner found their health declining, they couldn’t care for her anymore.

Officials at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter say Pixie is “a sad, nervous lady.” And while her first days at the shelter were overwhelming, she’s begun to open up and share her true self — the dog the former owner says she has always been.

She is not a fan of cats, but loves people and would get along with a calm, tolerant male dog. She has also lived with kids — so, she may be the perfect fit for your family!

Pixie Candyfingers is a 7-year-old spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations dog looking for a new home. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Pixie Candyfingers is 7-years-old. She’s been spayed and microchipped and she has all her vaccinations up-to-date. Her adoption fee is being sponsored by Empire Motors of Lansing, so there’s no fee to bring Pixie home.

If you want to inquire about this beautiful lady, visit the shelter online here, or you can call 517-676-8370. Or why not stop by the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason and meet her in person.