Pizza delivery driver charged after allegedly hitting man on purpose

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A pizza delivery driver in Calhoun County is accused of crashing into a man on purpose after someone complained about his driving.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car at the Avenue A Mobile Home Park on Avenue A near the intersection of Helmer Road.

Authorities say someone had called the restaurant to complain about the driver’s speed as he left the neighborhood. A short time later, he returned and drove toward a crowd of people outside a home.

He hit one person and several vehicles that were parked nearby, the sheriff’s office said.

The man who was hit, a 27-year-old from Battle Creek, was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“When (the driver) hit my friend, he flew about 10 feet before he landed into the driveway,” Travis Jones, who saw it happen, said. “He had no intentions on stopping after he hit him.”

Jones estimated the driver was going between 50 to 60 mph. The posted speed limit is 10 mph.

“I thought for sure he was going to kill him,” Jones said.

The scene at Avenue A Mobile Home Park in Springfield after a pizza delivery driver allegedly intentionally hit a crowd of people and struck other vehicles on Feb. 25, 2021. (Courtesy Travis Jones)

Crensia Falk, another friend of the victim, told News 8 that the crash shattered his leg. She was grateful to get a phone call from him just hours after he underwent surgery Friday morning.

“He’s doing good. He will recover. He’s going to be in the hospital for a couple days,” Falk said. “He’s doing better than we thought he would.”

The driver, identified as Joshua Bennett, 42, of Battle Creek, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County jail. He was formally charged Friday afternoon with assault to do great bodily harm.

The judge set a $7,500 cash or surety bond because of a previous assault charge and the severity of the Wednesday crash.

Falk, the victim’s friend, wants a written apology from Bennett.

“I want to know why, if he even remembers why, honestly,” she said. “Like, how would you want to sit there and try to take somebody else’s life?”

*Editor’s Note: Citing an incorrect release from police, the original version of this report said the crash happened Wednesday. Police later sent a corrected release clarifying it happened Thursday.