Pizza fundraiser helps foster kids get college scholarships

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Helping make a child’s dream of going to college a reality, with a slice of pizza.

The 9th annual fundraiser hosted by Michigan Education Trust was held at the Capitol today.

There are 14 boxes of pizza and each slice is sold for five dollars.

This is all an effort to help a former foster child get a college education.

Alyssa Andrews is one of many students that received one of these scholarships.

“Growing up without having parents to depend on for resources and funds to go to school scholarships like these help me pay for books, they help me pay for extra housing fees, they also help me pay for extra training areas if I might need it,” said Andrews.

At first, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to go to college.

Now, she’s a junior at Albion College.

“A lot of foster youth don’t even get the chance to go to college and we beat the odds,” said Andrews.

Less than 10% of foster kids graduate from college.

Andrews says fundraisers like this give them a chance to share their stories.

“It also brings us together as a community and have platforms to talk about these things, and talk about how they help us,” said Andrews.

The fostering futures scholarship trust fund helps more than 100 former foster kids every year.

“This event has raised 35 thousand dollars in the past and each year scholarship recipients get on average a 3 thousand dollar scholarship,” said Barthelmes marketing director, Michigan education trust.

Dallas mate received the scholarship last semester.

“So I don’t have to take out any loans for school. I actually had a cool return and stuff like that to be able to pay for everything I need to pay for,” said Mate.

