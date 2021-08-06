Pizza fundraiser raises more than $1,300 for scholarship trust fund

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Education Trust’s ninth annual Pizza Party on the Capitol lawn was a success this year, raising $1,300 with around 250 attendees.

The scholarship fund was created for those who have aged out of the foster care system and might lack the appropriate resources to access a college education.

For a minimum price of $5, pop and pizza were given out by Hungry Howie’s. Cookies were additionally given out as a sweet treat.

Alyssa Andrews is one of many students that received one of these scholarships,

“Growing up without having parents to depend on for resources and funds to go to school scholarships like these help me pay for books, they help me pay for extra housing fees, they also help me pay for extra training areas if I might need it.”

A hundred pillows were also collected during the Pizza Party for The Pillow Effect, a Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative (MYOI) project. The MYOI is a partnership involving the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Jim Casey Youth Opportunities Initiative and other local partners. MYOI has the goal of ensuring successful outcomes for young adults as they transition out of foster care.