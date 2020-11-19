Plaintiffs in Wayne County election certification dismiss lawsuit

In this Nov. 6, 2020, photo, Arizona elections officials continue to count ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office in Phoenix. The 2020 presidential election officially entered the record books Saturday the turnout reached 61.8%, eclipsing the recent mark set by Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign in 2008 and demonstrating the extraordinary engagement of Americans in the referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Michigan (WLNS) — Plaintiffs Angelic Johnson and Sarah Stoddard are voluntarily dismissing a lawsuit seeking to stop the final certification of election results in Michigan, according to a lawyer, Marc E. Elias, on Twitter.

🚨BREAKING: Plaintiffs have DISMISSED their lawsuit filed by seeking to stop the final certification of election results in Michigan.



Trump and his allies are now 1-28 in court.https://t.co/lLJZ4jIJ4x — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 19, 2020

The announcement comes after Tuesday night’s vote by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to certify election results.

On Tuesday, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers proceeded to call on Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to conduct an “audit of the unexplained precincts” in the county that did “not match.”

The announcement comes after a several weeks-long call by President Trump and several GOP lawmakers in making false claims that the November election was fraudulent.

Those claims have been dismissed by Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who has been fact-checking all the false claims in the past week on Twitter.

Michigan’s 2020 presidential election was secure, transparent, and the results are an accurate reflection of the will of the people.



Tired of the misguided efforts trying distort that reality?



Respond to misinformation with the truth. Get the facts at https://t.co/hKx7F2FycB pic.twitter.com/STdlY4wcz7 — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 17, 2020

The Michigan Department of State tweeted out a statement announcing that Wednesday’s Board of State Canvassers meeting has been canceled because all counties in the state have certified their election results.

The statement also said the Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Nov. 23 to certify the Nov. 3 general election.

On Tuesday, Secretary Benson wrote on Twitter, reassuring people that an election certificate is no indication of a fraudulent election.

Secretary Benson wrote that the call to certify the November election across all Michigan counties is “not an indication that any votes were improperly cast or counted,” but rather “common for some precincts in Michigan and across the country to be out of balance by a small number of votes.”