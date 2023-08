Smoke rising from the site of the plane crash in Ypsilanti on Sunday. (Photo/WXYZ Detroit)

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WLNS) — An airshow in Ypsilanti Sunday was stopped after an incident involving a jet crash, WXYZ Detroit reports.

Officials say a jet being flown for Sunday’s Thunder Over Michigan airshow at the Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti crashed into an apartment building.

Two people, WXYZ reports, were ejected from the plane and no injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story. 6 News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.