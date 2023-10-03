LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A plane that was still on the ground crashed Tuesday afternoon at the Mason Jewett Field airport, Michigan State Police said.

On Tuesday at 2:55 p.m. at Mason Jewett Field, an airplane crashed while conducting a taxi test. Taxi test, or taxiing, refers to a plane’s movement on the ground when it is not accelerating for takeoff.

The plane ended up nose down off the runway, possibly due to wind, police said. Two passengers were inside the plane, and no injuries were reported.

The Capital Region Airport Authority is investigating the incident, MSP said.