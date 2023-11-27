LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A plan to open an overnight warming center for the city’s homeless has been delayed by a week.

Lansing officials announced Letts Community Center would serve as a city-funded warming center on Nov. 10.

The warming center will open Dec. 4, Kim Coleman, director of Community Services for the City of Lansing says.

Lansing Director of Community Services Kim Coleman. (WLNS)

“The plan was to provide services to families,” she tells 6 News. “We decided to delay it by a week or so, just to make sure we had all of our ducks in a row.”

One of the biggest shifts in the evolving plan is who can use the center. Originally, the plan was for families. However, community pushback resulted in a change to the the plan. Now. the facility will take unhoused adults.

“Downtown is my neighborhood, I see tenfold more homeless single people in my experience than I see homeless families,” Chelsea King tells 6 News. She was protesting the previously announced plan to house families.

Protesters at Lansing City Hall concerned over warming center plans. (WLNS)

And while the shift is a win for some advocates, others say they remain concerned about safety at overnight shelters in the city.

Among those concerns about safety is Luna Willow Brown.

“There’s still a lot of issues that not being addressed, like specifically the safety issues with the fire suppression system,” she says.

Letts Community Center has no fire suppression system, raising concerns about advocates for the homeless in Lansing. (WLNS)

City officials confirm Letts Community Center does not have a working fire suppression system. That fact was part of the reason the original plan to house families only wouldn’t work.

“It’s OK to have a warming center without a fire suppression system,” says Coleman, “as long as you don’t provide cost and beds and that kind of thing.”

A handful of people protested the warming center plans outside City Hall Monday, but they acknowledged despite the safety concerns, people will be sleeping in Letts Community Center. The protesters want the safety concerns taken seriously.

“You know, let’s say a fire happens, are homeless people just disposable?” asks King, the downtown resident.

Beginning Dec. 4, the center will operate from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.