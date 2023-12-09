LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy workers will work all night Saturday in an effort to restore power to all of the company’s 50,000 customers affected by outages after Saturday’s storms, officials said.

“Winds that exceeded 50 mph today knocked down branches, limbs and entire trees from the Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids area moving north and east across the state,” said Tim Sparks, Consumers Energy’s Officer in Charge, in a news release Saturday.

According to the utility’s outage map, just over 20,000 Consumers customers remained affected as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Those affected include some customers in Ionia County.

According to the news release Saturday, Consumers is working to restore power to all of the customers by the end of Sunday. The utility had 400 workers on the job Saturday afternoon, with plans to deploy more crews Saturday evening.