Plastic Bag Store makes Chicago debut

CHICAGO — An installation on Michigan Avenue hopes to make you think before you buy, and puppeteers are helping spread the word.

The Plastic Bag Store is making its Chicago debut, showing how much plastic is used in everyday life.

Creators have mended together the concepts of puppets and environmental awareness, with a puppet film highlighting the permanence of plastic and how it affects the future.

The store itself is made out of plastic trash, with an aim to change others’ perspectives on the helpfulness of reusing.