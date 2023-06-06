LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week comes from one of several district championship baseball games played this past weekend.

Okemos had to battle CAAC Blue foe Grand Ledge for the district crown, and in case you missed it, the 2023 Michigan Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year Caleb Bonemer lived up to his title.

With two home runs already in his back pocket, he stepped up to the plate in the 5th inning and on the very first pitch that came his way, he swung at it for his third and final homer of the day.

Bonemer drove in all of Okemos’ six runs to help them win the crown, and it’s why his third and final homer is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.