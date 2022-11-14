LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Every Monday we tip our hat to a local athlete and our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week is coming from Friday night’s district championship game at East Lansing high school.

The Trojans welcomed Portage Northern to town and after the Huskies scored to make it a three-point game

Sophomore running back Jace Clarizio turned on the burners to keep EL out in front and solidify its second district title in three years. His ability to race to the end zone with ease is why it’s our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.