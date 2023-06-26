EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State golfer August Meekhof had a weekend to remember on the North Course at Oakland Hills Country Club.

After coming up short in the semifinals of the Michigan Amateur Championship last year, the soon-to-be Spartan senior wasn’t going to take a backseat to anyone this time around.

With the 112th title on the line Meekhof rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to capture the crown. He also beat out Michigan golfer Will Anderson in the process, so it’s easy to see why Meekhof’s final putt is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

Back in August of 2022 Meekhof won the Golf Association of Michigan Championship so he now owns both of the state amateur titles, and this is what Michigan State men’s golf coach Casey Lubahn expects out of his golfers.

It was the confidence boost he needed headed into the summer.

“He played really well in March and then April and May were a disappointment,” said Lubahn. “I thought he was trying too hard and needed to his roots and he looked like the August we saw a year ago now.”