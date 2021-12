LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A beautiful Monday means it’s time for our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

We are keeping things on the court but moving over to the high school level, where Parma Western’s Alyna Lewis with the Euro Step right-handed layup.

As lewis finished with a game-high 21-points to help beat Jackson Northwest on Friday night, making this Euro-step bucket our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.