EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With the week of winter weather Mid-Michigan was hit with leading up to Michigan State baseball’s series at home against the University of Illinois, the series finale was moved to be played in some warmer weather in Champaign, Illinois.

On that sunny Sunday afternoon, Niles, Illinois native, and the Spartans’ redshirt freshman catcher Bryan Broecker not only went 3-for-3 from the plate but also crushed his first collegiate home run. When we caught up with him this week he told us that he wasn’t sure he got enough power behind the ball to send it over the wall.

“Yeah, I didn’t think I got enough right off the bat but I just looked up when I was like getting to first base and I saw it at a distance,” said Broecker. “So, I mean, I was pretty, pretty excited to see it go out.”

“It was fun to watch him run the bases too,” said Michigan State Head Coach Jake Boss. “I mean, he, it seemed like he took about five steps between second and home cause he was flying high and you know I mean that’s what it’s about. You get guys, you know, excited to play and, and celebrate and things that go well and celebrate with their teammates. You know, that’s what it’s about.”

Bryan’s big day at the plate wasn’t just a special moment because he got his first home run in his MSU career but being able to do it in his home state of Illinois, in front of friends and family who all came to see him play made it so much sweeter.

“It was a really cool experience for me definitely being in my hometown state that was cool,” said Broecker. “I had some of my buddies there that are some of my best friends, so that was really cool. They’re excited for me, but. Yeah, I’m just happy to help in any way I can help the team win.”

“Any successes that he has are well-deserved,” said Boss. “I mean, like I said, he’s a, he’s a great kid, who really does put the work in, and it’s fun to watch guys like that go home, you know, and have a big day for Michigan state. So, you know, it couldn’t be happier for him.”