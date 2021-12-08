Player of the Week: Bryce Kurncz scores career-high in season-opener

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – The bar has certainly been set for DeWitt junior forward Bryce Kurncz.

“That’s my top right now. At least up until this moment,” Kurncz said.

That’s a solid mindset to have, considering Kurncz scored a career-high 33 points in the Panthers’ season-opening win over Lansing Sexton, 69-53, Tuesday night.

“I was just trying to get open. My teammates got me the ball, really well, and I thought as a team we played really well for our first game of the season,” Kurncz said.

DeWitt boys basketball coach, Bill Flannery said, “Offensively, that’s what’s getting all the attention, but even defensively for us and even leadership wise, was really special last night.”

What’s even more impressive about Kurncz’s performance Tuesday night, is not even two weeks ago he was making plays for DeWitt’s football team in the Division 3 state championship game. He made a defender miss on a catch-and-run spin move, and that is a move he learned through basketball.

“Yeah, that move came from the basketball court. So, the two sports connect better than some people may think,” Kurncz said.

Flannery said, “There are lots of things you do on the football field, whether it’s speed, agility, in terms of some of the plays he’s able to make because of the things he’s doing on the basketball court. I think there’s a lot of cross-training that can happen.”

Kurncz rejoined the basketball team two days after the football team ended. He kept his shooting form by getting shots up whenever he wasn’t playing football, but he did admit the first week back on the hardwood was rough.

“Football and basketball are very different, conditioning-wise. I got a little more tired in our first couple of scrimmages a week ago. But I found my legs after the first quarter of that game yesterday,” Kurncz said.

As for which sports he favors, Kurncz didn’t have a clear answer, “I don’t know right now. I like them both the same.”