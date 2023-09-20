EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing running back Dwataye Sams Jr. was just in one of those grooves last Friday night against Dewitt.

“I mean, he hit a certain stride and you know, you catch that momentum and I think that he took advantage of it,” said East Lansing head coach Bill Feraco.

But while the junior was making plays all night long, one play in particular made him the talk of the town. Midway through the third quarter, Sams Jr. broke free down the sideline and hurdled a defender on his way to the end zone, a play that electrified the East Lansing faithful and gave the Trojans a 30-21 lead.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Sams Jr. said with a smile. “I wasn’t expecting everyone to kind of go insane about the play but hey, I don’t know.”

Sams Jr.’s incredible play took a lot of people by surprise, but he says the idea to even try the hurdle was actually something he and his teammates had discussed days before the game.

“Me and my teammates have been talking about actually hurdling someone like, maybe at least three days before the game, we were in practice, and we were talking about just jumping over someone,” Sams Jr. recalled.

But while the conversation was largely just joking around amongst teammates, when the opportunity presented itself in the game a few nights later, Sams Jr. said his instincts just took over.

“In the moment, I knew that you couldn’t hurdle if he was standing up so I saw that he was on the floor and I saw that my blocker had him over on the floor so I was like, alright, there’s no way I’m going to just cut in and keep up the speed I have so I might as well just chop and just jump over him and keep going,” he said.

“It was all part of this deal of spontaneous movement and you know, it was nice to see,” Feraco said of the play.

In total, Sams Jr. racked up 187 yards of total offense, two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in East Lansing’s big 40-34 win over Dewitt.

As his junior season rolls on, Sams Jr. will hope to carry the momentum from this performance forward to clear whatever hurdles lie ahead.