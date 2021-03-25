Player of the Week: Eaton Rapids’ multi-sport athlete Ben Steele

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – On the final game of the regular season, the Eaton Rapids boys basketball team took down Lansing Catholic, 62-48, to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in school history.

Capture the Capital Area Activities Conference White title.

“Lansing Catholic is a big opponent of ours, and they’re a tough team, so when we beat them and got the first championship, that was amazing,” 6 Sports Player of the Week, and Eaton Rapids senior forward, Ben Steele said.

Steele had a game-high 16 points in the win over Lansing Catholic, and if you’re wondering how 16 points was the team-high for the Greyhounds, that’s because a team with seven seniors knows how to spread the wealth.

“His game grew out more, especially this last year,” Eaton Rapids senior forward, Zachary Dassance said. “To being able to hit those outside shots and hit those good shots that we need.”

“Most of the players on this team I’ve been playing with since I was a little squirt. So we’ve been brought up together and we got great chemistry,” Steele said.

When Steele was a ‘little squirt’ he was introduced to the game of basketball by his parents, his mom to be more specific, who played basketball at Lake Superior State University.

“We would always play one-on-one in the yard, when I was growing up, and I just got competitive with it and went with it,” said Steele.

Basketball isn’t the only sport Steele excels at, for Eaton Rapids. After practice is done on the court, Steele is quick change out of his shorts to put on pants, and head over to the diamond for baseball practice.

“Doug Fister was my favorite player,” Steele said. “I tried to model my pitching game after him. He didn’t throw the hardest, but he threw consistently and hit all his spots, and that’s what I try to do.”

Because of those pitching characteristics, Steele will be playing baseball at Concordia University next year, but as for right now he’s focused on winning a district semifinal game against Marshall on Thursday.

“Good defense that we’ve been playing lately, try to keep that up, and try to make the right plays, get open shots and knock them down,” Steele said.