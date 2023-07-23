LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Volleyball for a good cause.

That’s what the weekend was all about at Spare Time Entertainment Center in Lansing, where teams took the court to compete in Volley For Vets.

Dozens came out to the annual fundraiser, which donates the profits from its entry fees to charities supporting veteran causes.

The money is split evenly between Disabled American Veterans and Guardian Angels Service Dogs.

Sunday was the second and final day of the fundraiser. Teams played in groups of four.

This year marked the eighth edition of Volley For Vets, and organizers say they expect to raise around $2,000.

“I love giving back to the community,” said Jeremy Murphy, who played in the event. “Once I heard about it I wanted to be a part of it and support it.”