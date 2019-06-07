Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Jackson Co SO

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- Attorneys for a 32-year-old man from Blackman-Leoni Township may soon find out if he's deemed mentally competent to stand trial, after he allegedly shot his two-year-old son in the face.

Court officials confirmed Friday that a competency hearing has been set for June 28 for Michael Christopher Glance. It will happen in 12th District Court in Jackson before Chief District Judge Pro Tem Michael Klaeren.

Glance was charged in April with shooting Ryker Glance outside his Blackman Township home.

Also In April, Judge Klaeren ordered the 32-year-old defendant be mentally evaluated to determine if Glance is fit to stand trial and also whether he could be held criminally responsible for the crimes of which he is accused.

Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said Glance shot his child in the face and arm while the toddler was strapped into a child seat in his mother's car. Glance is also accused of trying to shoot Ryker's mother, Nicole McCarthy, as she tried to drive off to get away from him.

He has been charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of possessing a felony firearm. The assault with intent to murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and the felony firearm offense carries a mandatory two-year penalty.

In April, Judge Klaeren ordered the 32-year-old defendant to be mentally evaluated to determine if he is fit to stand trial. The court also ordered Glance be evaluated to see if he could be held criminally responsible for the crimes of which he is accused.

A probable cause hearing for Glance was removed from the docket Friday; he continues to be held in Jackson County on a $10 million dollar bond.

A GoFundMe account for Ryker care reportedly raised more than $80,000 for what his doctors said will be extensive surgeries, physical therapy, and rehabilitation.