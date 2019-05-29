Plenty of job openings expected for teens this summer

According to information the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget released, the number of job opportunities this year is very positive for teenagers.

There are a significant number of openings expected this summer, even right here in Lansing. The Lansing Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire teenagers.

“Throughout the year we have 25 people on board plus our part-time staff,” said Lansing Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske. “But we hire well over 100 during the summer.”

The department is looking for teens to work at the pool or to help with summer sports and camps.

“With all of those positions and that could involve being a camp counselor and a lot of those are over 18 ,” said Kaschinski. “Some positions that we have, you can be younger than 18.”



Around 208,000 teens are expected to find jobs this summer according to the state department of technology, management and budget.

“So there’s responsibility that goes with it but the rewards are great,” said Kaschinski.



The department also mentions a decline in teen workers over the past two decades. The state says that’s because of more summer school attendance and competition with adults.

“If we don’t have staff, what happens, do we need to reduce hours, do we need to reduce camps,” said Kaschinski. “That’s a big issue for us, so we want to make sure we want to make sure we have enough people out there to provide these services to the citizens.”



Working for the city isn’t your only option for work this summer. You can check out Michigan Work! Office and Pure Michigan Talent Connect to help you on your job search.