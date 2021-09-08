Poetry fundraiser being held for Lansing’s Refugee Development Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–A poetry fundraiser is being held on September 26th from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. to update refugee services at Lansing’s Refugee Development Center.

The poetry fundraiser will be held at the University United Methodist Church, 1120 South Harrison Rd., East Lansing.

“Singing in the Dark Times” will feature local musicians, poets, pianists, singers, and poets.

“The Footsteps of Water,” a video recording of a poem by the great Persian poet, Sohrab Sepehri, recorded by local poets Marzieh Ghiasi, Ruelaine Stokes, and musician Doug Berch, will be shown. A photo exhibit will be on display in the lobby that features stories of refugees who settled in the Lansing area.

Erika Brown Binion, director of Lansing’s Refugee Development Services, will provide updates on the current refugee situation.

The event is free but the center is accepting donations.