Clare, MI — A poisonous caterpillar was found in Clare County, according to the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce.

The American Dagger caterpillar was spotted on the trails on Mid Michigan College’s campus during a hike.

Children and adults can be affected.

If you come into contact with the caterpillar, you could develop the following : burning and itching of the skin and rash development.

The Clare Chamber of Commerce is recommending that people do not pick up the caterpillar.