LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department said one person was injured and one is dead in an apparent murder-suicide attempt in Lansing on Saturday.

According to an officer with LPD, they arrived to Tammany Hills Apartments on the 3000 block of Staten Ave. around 1 a.m.

They found a 30-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police add there was also a 35-year-old male subject who was pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD said there is no threat to the public and the investigation to this incident is ongoing.