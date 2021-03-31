POLICE: 16-year-old shot and killed in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police (LPD) responded to a shooting report around Burneway Dr. and Seaway Dr., where a 16-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound was discovered.

The victim received lifesaving aid until an ambulance arrived, he was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, and at this time police have no motive or additional information to release at this time.

The LPD is asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-6847 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or Lansing PD Mobile App.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>