SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they confiscated 79 illegally owned guns from a property near Sturgis Tuesday, a bust that could yield federal charges.

The multijurisdictional Southwest Enforcement Team said it carried out a search warrant on Hiawatha Drive, which is near Minnewaukan Lake off M-140/Airline Road in Sherman Township.

There, they found the 79 guns, all of which were illegally possessed and some of which had been illegally modified, a release from SWET said. At least one was previously reported stolen.

Authorities say they seized 79 illegally owned guns from a properly in St. Joseph County’s Sherman Township on Nov. 7, 2023. (Courtesy Southwest Enforcement Team)

Police also say they found some meth and “signs of distribution of illegal narcotics,” including what was believed to be LSD.

No one was arrested Tuesday, but SWET expected “numerous felony charges” after the case is forwarded to state and federal prosecutors.