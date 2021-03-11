POLICE: Alleged attempted child abduction in Potterville mobile home park fake

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

POTTERVILLE Mich. (WLNS) – An alleged attempted child abduction on March 9 was determined to be false, reports the Potterville Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: Potterville Police: Attempted Child Abduction in mobile home park

The Potterville police reported Tuesday that an attempted child abduction took place in the Independence Commons mobile home. The alleged victim’s mother had reportedly stabbed the suspect.

“Upon further investigation, it has was determined that the statements that were made to the Potterville Police Department related to an attempted child abduction and stabbing were false,” a police statement said.

Further details were not provided, but “The community can rest peacefully knowing that the citizens and especially the children therein are safe to play outside without fear once again,” said Potterville police.

“The facts of this case will be sent to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office for further review of potential charges related to this incident.”