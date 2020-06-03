UPDATE: Police asking Lansing residents to shelter in place, gunman at large after shooting 19-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (3:56 p.m.): A 19-year-old man is being rushed into surgery at a local hospital after being shot earlier today.



The gunman is still at large and armed, but police have information on a possible suspect.



Police are asking residents in the area to shelter in place, the scene is not safe.



Officials say this is not a random shooting.

They say a group of people got into a fight which led to the shooting and everyone ran away.



Police were sent to the 900 block of Johnson Avenue at 2:40 p.m.



The victim was not on the scene when police arrived, but police found him at a local hospital.



This is an active investigation.



ORIGINAL STORY: A large police presence is on the scene in the 900 block of Johnson Avenue right now.



The area is just north of Oakland Avenue and East of Pennsylvania Avenue.



Areas of Johnson Avenue are blocked off and Lansing Police Department is on the scene.



The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m.



The Michigan State Police have a canine on the scene.



6 News has a reporter on the scene to get more information.



This is a developing story and more information will be provided as soon as it become available.