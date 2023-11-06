EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police have a person in custody in connection to a deadly hit-and-run early Sunday morning and released the name of the victim.

The person killed in a hit-and-run Sunday has been identified as Salvino Vackaro, 20, of Oxford.

Vackaro was hit and killed in the crash on Michigan Avenue and University Drive. Vackaro was not a student at Michigan State University, though the crash happened across the street from an MSU dormitory.

Police said the car involved in the crash drove away from the scene. After further investigation, including the use of a canine unit for tracking, ELPD placed one person in custody. Police are not yet releasing their name, and no charges have been filed yet.

ELPD responded to the crash at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday. They were originally dispatched to a call of possible shots fired; however, when they arrived, they found there had been a hit-and-run and no shots fired.