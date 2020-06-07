Police arrest driver who attempted to drive into crowd at George Floyd protest

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) — A George Floyd Protest in the city of Jackson was disrupted by a driver that attempted to drive their car into some of the protestors, according to Jackson City Mayor Derek Dobies.

Dobies posted on Facebook about the incident and said that officers responded quickly and arrested the driver of the silver Honda.

The person is being charged with felonious assault with a vehicle.

“We can’t let intimidation silence peaceful protests. ‬We must meet hate with love, and violence with justice,” Jackson Mayor Dobies said.

This is not the only instance where a driver has driven into protesters in the past two weeks since George Floyd’s death.

In Minneapolis, a semi-truck drove into protesters on the highway. The driver was taken into custody after driving through the crowd. The Guardian reported he was beaten by protesters before police arrived. It did not appear that any marchers were struck by the truck as it moved through the crowd on the westbound lanes of Interstate 35.

The freeway was closed to traffic at the time. Witnesses said the truck driver was dragged out of the cab of his tractor-trailer rig and beaten by protesters before he was taken into custody by Minneapolis police, according to The Guardian.

In Newport Beach, Calif, a man allegedly drove his Mini Cooper into a crowd of protesters near the Newport Beach Pier striking three or four people, though no serious injuries were reported, police said. The man was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

For more photos of today’s Jackson protest for George Floyd, see Dobies shared photos of the protest below: