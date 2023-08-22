LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police arrested a man from Lansing during a multi-state investigation. Police say Joshua John Fraleigh, 32, was in possession of child pornography.

Fraleigh came under investigation after Michigan State troopers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Computer Crimes Unit received a tip from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department in Oklahoma.

Deputies there informed troopers in Michigan that Fraleigh had been communicating with a minor near Tulsa. After a search of his residence in Lansing, police were able to secure digital evidence, and charged Fraleigh with three crimes, including child sexually abusive activity and possession of child pornography.

If found guilty of all charges, Fraleigh could face up to 45 years in prison.

If you have a tip you would like to report to police about child exploitation, you can share it anonymously with the cyber tip line.

For more ways to keep your family safe online, the Michigan State Police keeps a list of resources here.