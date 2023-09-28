LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Township Police have arrested an 18-year-old Lansing man for allegedly robbing a local Metro PCS store at gunpoint Wednesday.

Police said the robbery happened at the store on the 3000 block of Saginaw near Waverly.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday police received a call from an employee of the store who said someone had robbed them at gunpoint, taking several phones and cash.

Police said its investigation led them to a home Wednesday night around 8 o’clock where officers arrested one person.

During the arrest, using a search warrant, police said officers found several mobile phones, cash and the weapon believed to have been used in the crime.

The arrested man could face armed robbery charges and police said officers continue to look for another person believed to be involved.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call the Lansing Township Police Dept. at 517-485-1700 or Det. Randy Volosky directly at 517-999-0291.