LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When it comes to scary things, Halloween has plenty to offer. That’s why the Lansing Police Department wants people to stay alert to ensure that everyone can enjoy all the good Halloween brings.

“As we head into Halloween weekend obviously it’s a party weekend, a drinking weekend for some people”, LPD Officer David Dalen said.

Experts say that nationally 44 % of fatal crashes during Halloween weekend involved a driver with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or above. That’s considered legally intoxicated.

Officer Dalen said the risk of getting behind the wheel after drinking is not worth it.

“We’re gonna have officers out all weekend looking for drunk drivers. You don’t want a DUI and definitely want to avoid an accident. If you plan to drink this weekend we ask drivers to come up with a plan ahead of time. Whether that is ride share or using public transportation to get home.”

Not only is it important to drink responsibly, LPD says as always parents need to take a closer look at the goodies before letting the kids indulge.

“Like every year we ask parents to check over children’s candy. Make sure there’s nothing out of the ordinary, nothing got mixed into that batch. Just use common sense. Be cautious. If something doesn’t look right then it probably isn’t right,” Officer David Dalen said.

Safety experts say that another risk factor is kids getting hit by cars, which is twice as likely to happen on Halloween.

Officer Dalen said that what your child wears could help keep them safe.

“For parents, we ask them to remind their children to wear a glow stick, wear bright colors with their costume, don’t run out between parked cars in the street,” he said.

LPD also wants people to stay off the roads as much as possible on Halloween night

“We just really want to remind drivers to slow down, be patient, and again Monday night is trick-or-treating so if you don’t have to be on the road between six and eight, stay home, and if you do try to avoid residential neighborhoods or at least slow down and use extra caution,” Officer David Dalen said.

LPD encourages everyone to be vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or activity to the department this Halloween weekend.