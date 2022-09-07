LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases today, one man is accused of using a stolen credit card and two men have warrants.

CASE ONE

Do you recognize this man? He is accused of using a stolen credit card on the south end of Lansing. He is described as having a slim build and driving a tan pickup truck. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO

Chase Allen Bates, 26, has a warrant for sexual assault out of Lansing. He is six feet tall, 170 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

CASE THREE

Twenty-year-old Martell Manson Brown has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. He is five feet 11 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.