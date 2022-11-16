LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Wednesday and that means another round of Crime Stoppers. In this week’s segment, law enforcement officers are asking for help solving two homicides, a car theft case, and one person fled from police.

CASE ONE:

The family of Chong Moua Yang is still looking for answers. Yang was shot while hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area in Bath Township on Nov. 16, 2018. Yang’s body was found without his backpack or his gun. Yang is pictured below alongside a photo of the same model shotgun he used. If you have any information on this case you can call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE TWO:

Police are looking to speak to the two people pictured below in relation to an Aug. 27, 2022 homicide. The homicide took place on the 3200 block of South Washington Avenue in Lansing. If you have any information on this case you can call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE THREE:

The woman pictured below is accused of fleeing from police in a silver Acura on the south end of Lansing. The woman allegedly committed the crime on Nov. 11. If you have any information on this case you can call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE FOUR:

The suspect pictured below is accused of stealing a car. The suspect allegedly stole a vehicle on the 3100 block of East Saginaw Street on Oct. 21, 2022. If you have any information on this case you can call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.