Local police agencies are asking for your help in solving three cases this week. One case involves a homicide without a suspect and two men have warrants for arrest.

CASE ONE:

Do you know who killed Willie James Allen? He’s pictured below.

At 1 a.m. on June 25, Lansing Police Department officers were sent to Joseph Street and Cherry Street. When they arrived, they found 59-year-old Allen with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about his death, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO:

Do you know where Jermaine Marshawn Taylor is?

He’s 34, 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Taylor has a warrant for dangerous drugs out of Jackson.

CASE THREE:

Casey Allen Stahlein has a warrant for aggravated assault out of Lansing.

Stahlein is 35, 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know anything about the cases above, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.