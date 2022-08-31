LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help with three cases.

A 2008 homicide is still unsolved, one man is wanted for questioning in a credit card theft case, and one man is wanted for homicide.

CASE ONE:

Do you have any information on the homicide of Jason Cook? Cook was shot on July 21, 2008, on the 200 block of West Barnes Street. The 32-year-old’s homicide is now a cold case. If you have any information regarding his death, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

CASE TWO:

Do you recognize this man? Police say he used stolen credit cards in the north end of Lansing. If you have any information regarding his identity, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

CASE THREE:

The Jackson Police Department is asking for help locating 44-year-old Leandrew Martin. Police say Martin is connected to the shooting death of Markeithis Smith on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. He has a warrant for open murder and felony firearm. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Leandrew Martin, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.