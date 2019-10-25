Police at Mason High School today after perceived threat

Ingham County, Mich., — Police are on campus today after a perceived threat Thursday Oct.24 at Mason High School, according to school administrators.

The administration said in an email it contacted police to investigate and classes will continue as scheduled.

Today, students and staff can enter the building only through the main entrance and field house entrance.

All before school practices and activities were canceled this morning and students were not permitted to enter the building before 7 a.m. today, according to the email.