MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — Three Meridian Township police cars blocked off Raindrop Road Saturday at Edgewood Village Apartments in Meridian Township.

6 News spoke with neighbors at the complex who said there had been a possible violent incident in the area, and that such incidents had happened with increasing frequency at the apartments in recent months, causing them to fear for their safety.

Police have not yet confirmed the nature of the incident Saturday. 6 News will provide further updates as they become available.