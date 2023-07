Police bust driver going 107 mph. (MSP First District)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are touting a recent traffic stop where a trooper recorded a driver speeding at 107 mph.

Police posted the stop on Twitter writing a trooper caught the 48-year-old female driver on eastbound I-96 near St. Joe Hwy in Eaton County. She was driving a Ford Edge.

The speed limit where the driver was ticketed is 70 mph.