It started at a St. Johns Wal-Mart, and ended at the Mecosta County Jail–four law enforcement posts, four Michigan counties, two police chases and two stolen vehicles later.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded on Tuesday to a reported retail fraud at Wal-Mart, according to to a social media post by the agency on Friday. Wal-Mart staff told the agency that the suspect had left the store in a black Jeep Wrangler, at which point the sheriff’s office requested help from St. Johns Police Department.

A St. Johns police officer spotted the Jeep Wrangler in St. Johns and tried to stop it, and the suspect led the officer on a car chase out onto county roads, driving off-road to get away. The suspect crashed the Jeep into a drainage ditch in a field, then got out and ran away on foot–and then found another vehicle.

Two teenagers from St. Johns were hunting in the area. After running from the Jeep, the suspect found their car parked nearby and stole the teenagers’ car, driving northbound out of the county.

A suspect crashed this stolen Jeep into a drainage ditch while fleeing from St. Johns police, according Clinton County officials. He then allegedly took off in another stolen vehicle. (Clinton County Sheriff’s Office)

At that point, an investigation revealed the Jeep that the suspect was originally driving had been stolen from a Montcalm County Dollar General store. Michigan State Police Lakeview Post helped with information that revealed a possible address where the suspect might be.

MSP troopers from the Mt. Pleasant post then stepped up to visit that address in Mecosta County, and they found the St. Johns teenagers’ stolen truck. They apprehended the suspect, who took off driving and led the state troopers on another police chase.

According to Clinton County’s post, the suspect “was later taken into custody without incident.”

Ultimately, items recovered from the suspect and one of the stolen cars connected him with the alleged Wal-Mart retail fraud, as well as the police chase with St. Johns officers.

Detectives from Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police got confessions from the suspect to multiple felonies, including three felonies involving a gun, according to the social media post.

Officials learned that the suspect was a felon who had been out on parole since October, and who “has a very extensive criminal history, involving multiple violent offenses.” He is now in custody at Mecosta County Jail, officials said.

At this point, all of the involved law enforcement posts and agencies are requesting felony charges against the suspect in multiple counties.

In conclusion: “The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of those involved that brought this incident to a resolution so quickly,” officials said.