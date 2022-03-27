MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police closed a portion of an Upper Peninsula highway on Sunday morning after lake-effect snow and high winds caused slippery pavement and whiteout conditions, leaving numerous vehicles in a ditch.

M-28 was closed between Marquette County and the Munising city limits, police said.

The National Weather Service posted advisory discouraging motorists from traveling in Alger, Luce, and northern Schoolcraft counties. It predicted additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters).