Police conducting deer cull through end of March

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Meridian Township police are conducting a deer cull through the end of the March.

This is being done as part of the township`s Deer Management Program.

It’s happening in select township parks, land preserves, and on private property with consent.

Firearms will be used when the parks are closed in the evening.

According to officials, specific sites will be targeted for a safe and controlled culling.

Those who live nearby these sites will be informed through posted signs in the area.