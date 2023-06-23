LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force Team will be conducting felony warrant sweeps in Lansing during the months of August and September.

The task force team will be taking defendants into immediate custody. You can check the list of felony warrants at the 54-A District Court’s website.

A release from the Michigan State Police says, “All persons with outstanding felony warrants in 54-A District Court are encouraged to take the opportunity to turn themselves in for arraignment prior to August, 2023.”

Beginning June 26, those on the list may turn themselves in at the Lansing Police Department between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m., Monday through Friday.

“Turning yourself in guarantees that you will be seen by the arraigning judge or magistrate on the same day. If you are eligible, you will be released on your own PR Bond,” the release says.

For more information, visit www.lansingmi.gov/181/54-A-District-Court or call (517) 483-4433.