LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When you step on it, you might bear in mind that speeding enforcement has also just stepped up this week.

Michigan State Police, alongside county and local police agencies across the state, will be conducting speed enforcement June 17-25.

Their goal is to change some dangerous trends in driving behavior.

Speeding accounts for one-fourth of all traffic fatalities nationally, according to a statement from MSP and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, police agencies across Michigan have been reporting a sharp rise in speeding and in fatal crashes.

Michigan saw an 18.5% increase in speed-related road fatalities in between 2020 and 2021, according to MSP.

Nationally, road fatalities that involved speeding were 18% higher in 2020 than in 2019.

“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

The most dangerous places for speeding accidents are local roads, rather than highways, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In 2020, 87% of all speeding-related traffic fatalities were on non-interstate roads, according to NHTSA.

As for getting a ticket–about 112,000 speeding tickets are issued each day in the U.S., according to recent insurance industry studies.

That’s about 41 million tickets issued to speeding drivers each year.