Police departments share thanks on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, several Michigan police departments posted group photos of officers.
At the Michigan State Police department, one business sent in an appreciation cake.
According to National Day Calendar, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created in 2015 to thank officers across the country for all the daily sacrifices they make for their communities. Some of the organizations supporting the observance include:
- Concerns of Police Survivors
- FBI National Academy Associates
- Fraternal Order of Police
- International Association of Chief of Police
- Officer Down Memorial Page
- Law Enforcement United
- National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
- International Conference of Police Chaplains
- National Troopers Coalition