Police departments share thanks on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, several Michigan police departments posted group photos of officers.

At the Michigan State Police department, one business sent in an appreciation cake.

According to National Day Calendar, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created in 2015 to thank officers across the country for all the daily sacrifices they make for their communities. Some of the organizations supporting the observance include:

Concerns of Police Survivors

FBI National Academy Associates

Fraternal Order of Police

International Association of Chief of Police

Officer Down Memorial Page

Law Enforcement United

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

International Conference of Police Chaplains

National Troopers Coalition



Michigan State University Police