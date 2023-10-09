LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 5-year-old boy. They are searching in the area of Bauer and Clark roads in Clinton County.

MSP First District said in a social media post on Monday that the 5-year-old boy has special needs and was last seen wearing gray-and-blue shorts and a blue sweatshirt. MSP did not release a photograph of the boy.

Officials are asking anyone who comes in contact with the boy to contact Clinton County 911. The non-emergency number is 989-224-6792.